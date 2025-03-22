2026 QB Mason Holtzclaw Sheds Light on His Recent Visit and His Transfer To Georgia High School Powerhouse
Springtime is here and players are scheduling dates to visit their respective schools, and Carrolton High School's most recent transfer quarterback, Mason Holtzclaw is no different. On March 7th, Holtzclaw announced on social media that he scheduled an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech. Quarterback coach, Chris Weinke has made an impression on the young right-hander from South Carolina and regards the knowledge he can reap from a former Heisman Trophy winner.
"Coach Weinke, he's a great guy and they have a great staff up there, they've really started to build up a program there under Coach Brent Key; they've been great. Coach Weinke and I talk a good bit and he's aHeisman trophy winner, he knows how to teach, we sat in the film room when I was there and he knows exactly what he's talking about and he knows how to run the offense around things and do the right things on and off the field," said Holtzclaw.
Holtzclaw was extended an offer last summer, June 17, proceeding the annual Coach Key prospect camp. In his sophomore and junior seasons playing at the Christ School in Asheville, NC, he threw for 2,467 yards with 18 touchdowns, completing 52% of his passes. On film, he's hard to miss standing at 6-foot-4, but what is most intriguing about the young signal caller is his ability to effortlessly throw the ball downfield with such accuracy. Though rated as more of a pro-style quarterback, Holtzclaw has the ability to make or extend plays with his legs; last month during the Under Armour camp in Atlanta, he recorded a 4.77 40 time and stated that he has plans to shave it down to a 4.6.
As Mason gears up to compete at the highest level of Georgia high school football with the Trojans, his transition has been seamless. He's already establishing strong connections with his teammates, particularly four-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley. Mason’s dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed, quarterback coach AJ Barge praised his exceptional work ethic and commitment to improvement. Coach Barge noted that Mason is in the facilities early in the morning before school, stays late for additional practice, and manages to balance academics and weight training seven days a week. His determination and drive set him apart as a standout leader.
In addition to the trio of quarterbacks, Coach Weinke has extended recent offers to Matt Ponatoski and Landon Duckworth. Another name to watch is Minnesota native Nick Kinsey and he's been on Tech's radar since October 2023. Kinsey has already taken a game-day visit, further strengthening his connection to the program.
