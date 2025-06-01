All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Ole Miss Baseball, Oxford Regional Elimination Game Score

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets infielder Kyle Lodise (2) fields a ground ball during the second inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It is do or die time for Georgia Tech in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

After a disappointing performance vs Murray State last night, the Yellow Jackets must win three straight games if they hope to advance to the super regionals and it starts with an elimination game vs Ole Miss this afternoon. The winner of this afternoon's game will advance to the regional final to face Murray State while the loser will see their season end.

Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up today:

1. CF Drew Burress

2.1B Kent Schmidt

3. SS Kyle Lodise

4. 2B Alex Hernandez

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. LF Caleb Daniel

7. 3B Carson Kerce

8. DH Drew Rogers

9. RF Connor Shouse

Jaylen Paden is on the mound today for Georgia Tech.

Top of the 1st

