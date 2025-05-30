LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Western Kentucky Baseball, Oxford Regional Score
Georgia Tech Baseball begins regional play today with a showdown against Western Kentucky.
This will be the 36th NCAA Tournament berth for GT and the fifth in the last six years. The Jackets are 79-71 (.527) all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 71-60 (.542) in Regional action. This is the 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in the Danny Hall era with the Jackets posting a 64-55 (.538) postseason record in that span
This season, the Yellow Jackets posted a 13-6 record on the road (.684) – the best road record since 2004 (14-3). This will be the final regional for 2025 ACC Coach of the Year Danny Hall who announced back in March that this would be his final season on The Flats. Coach Hall has led the Yellow Jackets to five Super Regional Appearances (2000, ’02, ’04, ’05, ’06) and three College World Series appearances (1994, 2002 and 2006).
Will Georgia Tech start regional play with a win?
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up today vs the Hilltoppers:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Tate McKee is on the mound today for Georgia Tech.
Top of the 1st
WKU gets a couple of hits, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
Schmidt was hit by a pitch and Lodise waked, paving the way for Alex Hernandez to hit a 3-run home run to put the Yellow Jackets up 3-0 over the Hilltoppers. Lackey and Daniel grounded out, but the Yellow Jackets have the lead.
Top of the 2nd
WKU gets a leadoff double, but no runs. GT leads 3-0 going to the bottom of the 2nd