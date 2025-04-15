LIVE Updates - No. 14 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 5 Georgia Baseball Score
After sweeping Cal over the weekend and surging to 1st place in the ACC, Georgia Tech has their biggest challenge of the season so far tonight. The Yellow Jackets will face the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at Truist Park tonight, and Danny Hall's team has a chance to get their biggest win of the season to date and further make their case as one of the best teams in the country.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up in tonight's game:
1. C Vahn Lackey
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Alex Hernandez
4. LF Caleb Daniel
5. SS Carson Kerce
6. 1B John Giesler
7. DH Tyler Neises
8. 3B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Brett Barfield is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st Inning
Burress walks, but no hits or runs for GT. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
