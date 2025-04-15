Georgia Tech Football: Which Positions Could Georgia Tech Target In The Spring Transfer Window?
Spring Football is now over for Georgia Tech and before they finalize their roster for the 2025 season, there is going to be one last transfer portal window from April 16th to April 25th. The Yellow Jackets have done a good job in the portal under Brent Key and could look to make a couple of impactful additions in this portal window, but I don't expect there to be a large number of players brought in, as the quality of player is not the same as in the winter windown.
So which positions could Georgia Tech look at during this portal window?
Note: This is just speculation, not reporting.
1. Right Tackle
The only position on offense that I think makes sense for Georgia Tech to go after is an experienced right tackle. They are fine at quarterback, they like their depth at running back and wide receiver, and tight end seems to be fine with Luke Harpring, J. T. Byrne, and Brett Seither leading the way. When it comes to the offensive line, right tackle is a position where Georgia Tech could take a look at some prospects. Earlier this spring, offensive line coach Geep Wade talked about the right tackle spot and how they are looking at it:
"Yeah, but (Jameson) Riggs is at right and does some good things. It's consistency is going to be a key for him. Behind him is Jordan Floyd, and then we got Peyton Joseph behind him. So all three of those are freshmen, whether they're redshirt or just here. So they're all young and we tell our guys every day to be honest with you guys like youth is not an excuse You know, we we've got to have game reps out here at practice walk -throughs so every reps invaluable to those guys because they are talented they are they are talented, but we've got to mature at a faster rate because for you know, it's gonna be August. So we've got to have a little bit more maturity out of that group. "
I think if an experienced tackle that can help right away becomes an option for Georgia Tech, it would not surprise me if they pursued that.
2. EDGE
This spot should not come as a surprise. Georgia Tech is losing a lot of experience on the front four and they are going to need to rely on younger players and new transfers to help bolster this spot. Guys like Brayden Manley (Mercer Transfer), Ronald Triplette (UTSA), Andre Fuller (true freshman), and Amontrae Bradford (redshirt freshman) were praised by head coach Brent Key during the spring, but I think if the right player was available when it comes to rushing the passer, I think Georgia Tech should take a hard look.
3. Defensive Tackle
Like the defensive end spot, I could see Georgia Tech trying to grab an impact player in the middle. Jordan van den Berg is a legitimate All-ACC player in the middle and UCF transfer Matthew Alexander had a good spring, but the depth is uncertain. There are talented freshmen such as Christian Garrett, Derry Norris, Blake Belin, and others, but it might be best for Georgia Tech to grab an experienced player, maybe two, in the middle of the defense.
