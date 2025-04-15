Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Add Miami (OH) Sharpshooter Kam Craft Through the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech finally has its first transfer portal commitment. Miami Ohio transfer forward Cam Kraft announced on social media this evening that he is going to be joining Damon Stoudamire's team. Kraft has played for Miami (OH) for the last two seasons, starting 34 games for them this past season and averaging 13.6 PPG while shooting 43% from three on 6.6 three-point attempts per game. The 6'6 205 LBS forward from Chicago, IL, should provide a boost to Georgia Tech's offense, especially when it comes to floor spacing. He is a former four-star recruit who originally started his career at Xavier and then transferred to Miami (OH). Georgia Tech will be his third school.
Georgia Tech has been going through a roster churn this offseason. They lost starting point guard Nait George, who transferred to Syracuse, and forward Duncan Powell, who transferred to Georgetown. George and Powell are the guys that Georgia Tech should be focused on replacing. While forwards Darrion Sutton and Ibrahim Souare were solid depth pieces, they don't leave as big of a hole to replace on the team.
While this fills a big need for Georgia Tech, it will be interesting to see what other players they attempt to add. They still have Baye Ndongo on the roster, as well as Jaeden Mustaf, and are bringing in a talented recruiting class that has some potential impact players in it. Craft is one new piece to the puzzle for Damon Stoudamire in what is going to be a very crucial season for him as the head coach.
