LIVE Updates: No. 2 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia Southern Baseball Score
Top of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Cooper Underwood (1-0) is back on the mound for Georgia Tech tonight and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. C Vahn Lackey
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. 1B Kent Schmidt
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. RF Will Baker
8. SS Carson Kerce
9. LF Caleb Daniel
The Jackets are 30-5 overall, matching their best 35-game start to a season in program history and are 15-3 in the ACC, tied for the best start since 2005. Tech has won 30 of its first 35 games for only the 5th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2002, 1997, 1971 and now 2026.
GT is on a 12-game winning streak, its longest in a decade (since 2016). Seven of the wins in this streak have come against Top 15 opponents (three vs. No. 14 NC State, one vs. No. 11 Auburn and three vs. No. 5 Florida State). The Jackets’ 12-game winning streak is the 2nd longest active streak in Division I, behind only No. 1 UCLA.
Over the current win streak, Tech is outscoring its opponents by 85 runs (117-32). An average of 9.75 to 2.67
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell