Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Tech Trending Up After Big Week Of Commitments

Georgia Tech has had its best week of recruiting in the 2027 cycle, and they are hoping for more as the month of June rolls along.

The Yellow Jackets entered the week with just three commitments and a recruiting class that was the lowest ranked in the Power Four. Now they are at 11 commitments in their class and have a top ten class in the ACC and they are just getting started

Updated Rankings (as of 6/7, rankings courtesy of 247Sports)

Miami (No. 4 nationally) Clemson (No. 6 nationally) Virginia Tech (No. 9) California (No. 19) Pittsburgh (No. 21) Louisville (No. 24) Duke (No. 31) Syracuse (No. 32) Georgia Tech (No. 36) NC State (No. 37) Stanford (No. 44) Boston College (No. 45) Wake Forest (No. 49) Florida State (No. 55) SMU (No. 56) Virginia (No. 58) North Carolina (No. 68)

Is this where Georgia Tech hopes they finish? No, of course not, but they have made one of the biggest moves up in the last week, and the Yellow Jackets have a lot of momentum right now at the start of the official visit season. June is arguably the most important month in the recruiting calendar and through the first couple of weeks of official visits, it could not have gone much better for Georgia Tech.

Two of the Yellow Jackets' first three commitments were running backs, with four-star RB Quinterrius Gipson being the first commit in the class, and three-star RB Tristan Willis followed shortly. Last week, it was mostly about the line of scrimmage, while also potentially finding their quarterback of the future.

The line of scrimmage is always going to be a priority for the Yellow Jackets as long as Brent Key is the head coach and that goes for both sides of the ball, not just the offensive line.

Georgia Tech secured commitments from four-star DL Maleek Lee, four-star edge Braden Gordon, and four-star edge Success Nwabude, giving them a really good foundation on that side of the ball.

The most notable commitment this week (at least to Georgia Tech fans was Walton safety MJ Burnett, son of former Georgia Tech safety Morgan Burnett.

The Yellow Jackets also got their quarterback for the 2027 class this week when three-star QB Brodie Campbell committed to join the class. Campbell had been on a few visits to Georgia Tech and it seemed that this was Brent Key, George Godsey, and Chris Weinke's pick for who they wanted to lead the offense in the future.

Other commitments this week included a big flip for the Yellow Jackets, flipping in-state safety Julian Elzey from Kansas State, IOL Austin Dillon becoming the first offensive lineman to join Georgia Tech's class, and in-state tight end Joshua Pettigrew also committing.

Eight of Georgia Tech's eleven commitments are from the state of Georgia. Key has prioritized recruiting one of the most talent-rich states in the country, and it has paid off so far for Georgia Tech in this class. They have momentum right now and will look to capitalize on that.