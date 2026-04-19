LIVE Updates: No. 2 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.3 North Carolina Baseball, Game Three Score
Top of the 1st
Pregame
Jackson Blakely is on the mound this afternoon and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up for game three:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. C Vahn Lackey
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. 1B Kent Schmidt
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. DH Will Baker
8. SS Carson Kerce
9. LF Caleb Daniel
Georgia Tech has lost its first series of the season, but they are hoping they can avoid the sweep today in Chapel Hill against the third ranked Tar Heels. Whether it is pitching or hitting, it has been a dismal showing Georgia Tech this weekend. Can they salvage something today?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell