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LIVE Updates: No. 2 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.3 North Carolina Baseball, Game Three Score

Can Georgia Tech avoid the sweep and get a win on the road vs No. 3 North Carolina?
Jackson Caudell|
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) react after scoring during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) react after scoring during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Top of the 1st

Pregame

Jackson Blakely is on the mound this afternoon and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up for game three:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. SS Carson Kerce

9. LF Caleb Daniel

Georgia Tech has lost its first series of the season, but they are hoping they can avoid the sweep today in Chapel Hill against the third ranked Tar Heels. Whether it is pitching or hitting, it has been a dismal showing Georgia Tech this weekend. Can they salvage something today?

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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