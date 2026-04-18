LIVE Updates: No. 2 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.3 North Carolina Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1t

Pregame

Porter Buursema is on the mound this afternoon for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. SS Carson Kerce

9. LF Caleb Daniel

It was a tough opening game for Georgia Tech. They gave up five runs in the first three innings, got a poor start from the normally reliable Tate McKee and the offense was 1-10 with runners in scoring position, including leaving the bases loaded in the 8th inning. Game one of the highly anticipated class between the two teams went to the Tar Heels, but can Georgia Tech bounce back today?