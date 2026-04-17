LIVE Updates: No. 2 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.3 North Carolina Baseball, Game One Score

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Pregame

RHP Tate McKee (6-0) is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are going to line up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. SS Carson Kerce

9. LF Caleb Daniel

Georgia Tech comes into this game on a 13 game winning streak and has swept three straight ACC series.

It is the longest in the nation and Tech’s longest since 2011. Seven of the wins in this streak have come against Top 15 opponents (three vs. No. 14 NC State, one vs. No. 11 Auburn and three vs. No. 5 Florida State).

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with North Carolina 85-70 and are 31-30 all-time in Chapel Hill.