Orioles vs. Royals Prediction and Odds: Bet on Kris Bubic to Pitch Gem vs. Baltimore

The Kansas City Royals are in the midst of a free fall, having lost eight straight games. They're now sitting at 7-16 on the season, which is in last place in the AL Central.

They'll hope to begin to turn things around tonight when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of their three-game series. The Orioles got the win in extra innings in the series opener, so Kansas City will need to win tonight to have any hope of winning the series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Orioles vs. Royals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-188)

Royals -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Orioles +110

Royals -130

Total

OVER 9 (-108)

UNDER 9 (-112)

Orioles vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Shane Baz, RHP (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

Kansas City: Kris Bubic, LHP (2-1, 3.97 ERA)

Orioles vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Royals.TV

Orioles record: 11-12

Royals record: 7-16

Orioles vs. Royals Best Prop Bet

Kris Bubic OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)

For Day 107 of betting $100 every day for a year, I wrote about why I'm betting the OVER on Kris Bubic's strikeout total:

The Orioles have struggled against lefties this season, specifically when it comes to striking out. Their strikeout rate sits at 27.3% when facing left-handed pitchers, an increase of 2.2% compared to facing righties, and good for the second-highest mark in all of baseball. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Kris Bubic, whose strikeout total has improved significantly compared to last season. He has reached 8+ strikeouts in two of his four starts.

Orioles vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

This seems like the perfect game for the Royals to snap their losing streak. Not only do the Orioles struggle when facing left-handed pitchers, but Baltimore is also rolling with Shane Baz on the mound tonight. Baz has a less-than-stellar 4.91 ERA on the season, along with a 1.545 WHIP.

The Royals' lineup should be able to take advantage of that, especially playing at home tonight. I'll bet on Kansas City to take care of business and snap its eight-game losing streak.

Pick: Royals -130 via FanDuel

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