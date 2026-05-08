LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Duke Baseball, Game One Score
Can Georgia Tech get a game one win vs Duke in their last ACC home series?
Pregame
Tate McKee is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech Baseball, and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. RF Will Baker
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. 1B Kent Schmidt
8. DH Alex Hernandez
9. LF Caleb Daniel
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Published
JACKSON CAUDELL
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell