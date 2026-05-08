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LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Duke Baseball, Game One Score

Can Georgia Tech get a game one win vs Duke in their last ACC home series?
Jackson Caudell|
LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Duke Baseball, Game One Score
LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Duke Baseball, Game One Score | Georgia Tech Athletic

Pregame

Tate McKee is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech Baseball, and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. RF Will Baker

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. 1B Kent Schmidt

8. DH Alex Hernandez

9. LF Caleb Daniel

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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