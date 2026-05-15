LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs No.23 Boston College Baseball, Game Two Score
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Pregame
Carson Ballard is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech Baseball and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game two:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. DH Will Baker
7. RF Alex Hernandez
8. 1B Kent Schmidt
9. LF Parker Brosius
After a dominant game one victory last night, Georgia Tech is aiming for a series win and a regular season ACC title. With a win or a North Carolina loss tonight, the Yellow Jackets would take home their second consecutive ACC regular season championship. The simplest scenario is that James Ramsey's team takes care of business and does not have to rely on NC State to pull an upset.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell