Georgia Tech INF Kent Schmidt announces his return for the 2027 season

Georgia Tech's 2027 baseball squad got a big boost tonight with 1B Kent Schmidt announcing that he is going to be back in Atlanta for another season with the Yellow Jackets. One of the top hitters in the ACC is going to be back for a fourth collegiate season, including his third on The Flats.

Schmidty’s Staying Home 😎@kentschmidt_ has decided to forgo the 2026 MLB draft and return for his senior season on The Flats!#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/Xzp7VXLvlj — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) July 9, 2026

What does his return mean?

Jun 1, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets firstbase Kent Schmidt (10) reacts as he runs the bases after a home run during the first inning against the Mississippi Rebels. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a huge return for Georgia Tech. Schmidt has been a really solid batter in the Yellow Jackets lineup since transferring over from Georgia Southern and he will look to continue his development with another year under James Ramsey.

Last season for the Yellow Jackets, Schmidt slashed .303 avg/.463 obp/.466 slg as well as a career high seven home runs and a career high 50 RBIs in 53 games played. During the 2025 season. Schmidt slashed .391 avg/.459 obp/.583 slg as well as five home runs and 42 RBIs.

One noticeable improvement that Schmidt made during the 2026 season was his ability to draw walks. After having a BB% (walk percentage) of 9.3% in 2025, Schmidt was able to raise that to 20.8% this season. He got more patient at the plate, though his K% (strikeout percentage) grew from 12.0% in 2025 to 16.7% this past season.

So who else could return for the Yellow Jackets next season?

Georgia Tech is going to be missing some important pieces from this past season. With the upcoming MLB Draft this weekend, you are going to hear a lot of familiar names called.

Vahn Lackey is projected to be among the top picks in the entire draft and Drew Burress is not far behind him. Lackey will likely be among the top three picks in this year's draft while Burress is expected to be a top ten pick. Other potential draft picks include Jarren Advincula, Carson Kerce, Alex Hernandez, and others.

There are also going to be seniors who are out of eligibility. Mason Patel, Kayden Campbell, Parker Brosius, Caden Spivey, Brett Barfield, and Kayden Campbell will not be able to come back for another season with the Yellow Jackets.

One thing to watch will be prospects who are drafted who may elect to return to Georgia Tech. The deadline for players with collegiate eligibility left to sign their deals with the team that drafted them is July 27th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Some underclassmen who will be back alongside Schmidt next season will be Caleb Daniel, Will Baker, Jackson Blakely, Drew Rogers, Dimitri Angelakos, Coleman Lewis, and Cooper Underwood. Georgia Tech might not be as proven as they were heading into the 2026 season, but there is still plenty of talent on this roster heading into 2027.