LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Wake Forest Baseball, Game One Score

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

Scoreless inning for McKee. Wake leads 4-1 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Baker gets a two out double and Kerce reached on an error, but the Yellow Jackets leave them stranded. Wake leads 4-1 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

A one out solo home run stretched Wake's lead to 4-1, but McKee got the final two outs to send it to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

A leadoff walk from Kerce and then a single from Burress put runners on the corners with no outs. Advincula was hit by a pitch to load the bases and then a sac fly from Schmidt gave the Yellow Jackets a run. Hernandez struck out to end the inning and Wake leads 3-1 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A one out single and an error put two runners on and then a three-run home run gave Wake an early 3-0 lead. McKee got the final two outs, but Georgia Tech is in an early hole.

Pregame

Tate McKee is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. RF Alex Hernandez

7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. DH Will Baker

Seven of Tech’s last eight games have come against teams ranked in the Top 5. GT has gone 5-2 in those games with two run-rule victories (three wins over No. 5 Florida State, one win at No. 3 North Carolina and one win vs. No. 5 Georgia).

Tech has scored 431 runs through their first 40 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 40 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 40 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

This will be the 127th, 128th, and 129th meetings between Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. The Jackets lead the all-time series 78-47-1.

The two conference foes have not met since 2022, when Wake Forest won two of three games in Atlanta. Tech leads the all-time series 46-19 at home.

