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LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Xavier Baseball, Game Two Score

Can Georgia Tech bounce back from their surprising game one loss to Xavier?
Jackson Caudell|
LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Xavier Baseball, Game Two Score
LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Xavier Baseball, Game Two Score | Georgia Tech Athletic

Pregame

Carson Ballard is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. CVahn Lackey

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. RF Will Baker

7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

8. RF Parker Brosius

9. LF Caleb Daniel

Georgia Tech had a 4-3 lead heading into the 9th inning last night, but Xavier was able to tie the game and send it to extra innings, where they would score four runs in the 10th to permanently take the lead. It was a shocking home loss for the Yellow Jackets and they will look to tie the series today.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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