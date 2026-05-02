LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Xavier Baseball, Game Two Score

Pregame

Carson Ballard is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. CVahn Lackey

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. RF Will Baker

7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

8. RF Parker Brosius

9. LF Caleb Daniel

Georgia Tech had a 4-3 lead heading into the 9th inning last night, but Xavier was able to tie the game and send it to extra innings, where they would score four runs in the 10th to permanently take the lead. It was a shocking home loss for the Yellow Jackets and they will look to tie the series today.