LIVE Updates - No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 1st

Pregame

Tate McKee is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets and here is the starting lineup for Georgia Tech:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 1B Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. DH Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. RF Will Baker

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. SS Carson Kerce

The opening game of ACC play has arrived. Georgia Tech is back at home today, and they will welcome the 7-5 Virginia Tech Hokies to Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets enter this weekend as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.410) and OPS (1.215) ever recorded through the first three weekends of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (192), on-base percentage (.535) and runs scored (178) of any Power 4 team at this point in the season, in the BBCOR era.

Tech leads Division I in seven standard statistical categories: batting average (.410), OPS (1.215), on-base percentage (.535), hits (192), runs (178), doubles (43) and walks (106).

The Jackets also lead Division I in five advanced stats: BABIP (batting average on balls in play: .460), WOBA (weighted on base average: .539) WRC (weighted runs created: 171) WRAA (weighted runs above average: 75) and WRC+ (weighted runs created plus: 179)