How To Watch No.5 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Series: Preview & TV Channel

Georgia Tech faces the first ACC opponent of the season, with Virginia Tech coming to town to face the Yellow Jackets. The Ramblin Wreck got revenge last time out against Georgia State in a 4-1 win over the Panthers. The bullpen played much better and only allowed four hits all game. Dimitri Angelakos was credited with the win after five strong innings on the mound, finishing with five strikeouts and just two hits. The Yellow Jackets only had three pitchers that had to be used on Tuesday, thanks to the strong performances from Charlie Wilcox and Caden Spivey. Ryan Zuckerman was also massive, going 2-3 at the plate, hitting a team-best fifth home run to go with an RBI double against the Panthers. He was the main scoring source for the Yellow Jackets in a game in which the team struggled at the plate.

The Ramblin Wreck looks to add another series win to its resume and begin building its conference record with wins. They must handle business at home against the Hokies first. Here is how you can watch the three-game series against Virginia Tech.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (2-0) vs. VT – RHP Ethan Grim (0-1)

Saturday – GT – LHP Dylan Loy (1-0) vs. VT – RHP Brett Renfrow (0-2)

Sunday – GT – LHP Cooper Underwood (1-0) vs. TBA

SERIES STATS: GT vs Virginia Tech

Overall: GT leads: 46-25

At Home: GT Leads: 28-11

Georgia Tech has the top offense in the country and modern baseball history. In the BBCOR era, Georgia Tech has the best batting average (.410) and OPS (1.215), the best in the first three weekends in college baseball history. The Yellow Jackets have also outscored opponents 178-52 through 13 games this season and have a +126 margin. The Yellow Jackets are the only program in the country with six players who have at least 14 RBIs this season. Another incredulous stat is that their entire starting lineup has scored at least 13 runs this season. Can the Yellow Jackets hot offense continue?