NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal: Who is Georgia Tech Facing in the Atlanta Regional?

The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed and the regional opponents for the Atlanta regional have been announced.

Georgia Tech was rewarded with the No. 2 overall seed in the Tournament and this is how the regional lines up:

1. Georgia Tech

2. Oklahoma

3. The Citadel

4. UIC

The Yellow Jackets will face UIC on Friday evening and if they prevail, they will then see the winner of Oklahoma-The Citadel.

If Georgia Tech is able to make it out of this regional, they are going to host a super regional the following weekend and if they make it past that, they will advance to Omaha and the College World Series.

This season, Oklahoma finished with a record of 32-21 (14-16 in the SEC), The Citadel is 35-24 (11-10 in the SoCon), and UIC is 27-27 this season (16-8 MVC).

The Yellow Jackets are going to be heavy favorites to win this regional and I think it is going to come down to the Yellow Jackets and the Sooners in the regional.

Hottest team in the country?

While they may not have gotten the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, there is no hotter team in the country heading into the NCAA Tournament than Georgia Tech.

Ever since losing their only weekend series of the year, the Yellow Jackets have gotten big wins over Georgia and swept ACC foes Boston College, Duke, and Wake Forest. Georgia Tech has the best offense in the country and the best set of position players that you are going to find on any team. 1-9, the lineup of Carson Kerce, Drew Burress, Jarren Advincula, Vahn Lackey, Ryan Zuckerman, Kent Schmidt, Alex Hernandez, Will Baker, and Parker Brosius (who has been a star over the last month) is elite from top to bottom.

But as any Georgia Tech fan is going to tell you, how far they advance is going to depend on how well they are able to pitch.

That has not been an issue for the large part, but there have been some games where Georgia Tech has fallen behind early and not been able to catch up, even with the firepower they possess. However, Tate McKee is pitching well (despite leaving early vs UVA in the ACC Tournament), Carson Ballard has turned into a reliable arm, and Jackson Blakely is arguably their best starter.

This has been a season filled with high expectations and so far, James Ramsey and Georgia Tech have met them. Can they finally get out of a regional for the first time since 2006?