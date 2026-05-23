LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Miami Baseball, ACC Semifinals Score
Bottom of the 1st
Top of the 1st
Miami gets a one out single, but nothing else. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
Jackson Blakely (7-1, 2.75 ERA in 55.2 IP) is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech Baseball is lining up for today's game vs Miami:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. 1B Kent Schmidt
7. RF Alex Hernandez
8. DH Will Baker
9. LF Parker Brosius
With a win today against the Hurricanes, Georgia Tech will advance to the ACC Tournament Championship and will continue to make its case that it should be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The two programs have not played each other this season. Georgia Tech defeated Virginia 16-10 in the quarterfinals on Thursday while Miami defeated Stanford in the second round and then took down Boston College in the quarterfinals.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell