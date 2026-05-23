LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Miami Baseball, ACC Semifinals Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Miami gets a one out single, but nothing else. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Jackson Blakely (7-1, 2.75 ERA in 55.2 IP) is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech Baseball is lining up for today's game vs Miami:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. 1B Kent Schmidt

7. RF Alex Hernandez

8. DH Will Baker

9. LF Parker Brosius

With a win today against the Hurricanes, Georgia Tech will advance to the ACC Tournament Championship and will continue to make its case that it should be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The two programs have not played each other this season. Georgia Tech defeated Virginia 16-10 in the quarterfinals on Thursday while Miami defeated Stanford in the second round and then took down Boston College in the quarterfinals.