NCAA Tournament Regional Hosts Announced: Georgia Tech Set To Host For First Time Since 2019

While the full bracket is not going to be revealed until tomorrow, the NCAA has announced the hosts for the upcoming regionals in the NCAA Tournament to no surprise, Georgia Tech is one of the top seeds.

Here are the announced regional hosts in alphabetical order:

Atlanta, GA (Georgia Tech)

Athens, GA (Georgia)

Auburn, AL (Auburn)

Austin, TX (Texas)

Chapel Hill, NC (UNC)

College Station, TX (Texas A&M)

Eugene, OR (Oregon)

Gainesville, FL (Florida)

Hattiesburg, MS (Southern Miss)

Lawrence, KS (Kansas)

Lincoln, NE (Nebraska)

Los Angeles, CA (UCLA)

Morgantown, WV (West Virginia)

Starkville, MS (Mississippi State)

Tallahassee, FL (Florida State)

Tuscaloosa, AL (Alabama)

🚨 2026 DI Baseball Regional Host Sites 🚨



👉 https://t.co/4UMGre4vOL



The 16 sites are listed in alphabetical order.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/fZn8Ism7HE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 25, 2026

Title Favorite?

Georgia Tech is going to be a popular pick to get to Omaha and win the whole thing and it is not hard to see why. The Yellow Jackets possess the top lineup in the country and have the best collection of position players in the country. Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey, Jarren Advincula, Carson Kerce, and the rest of the Yellow Jackets hitters are going to make life miserable for any team comes to Atlanta for next weekend's regional.

Georgia Tech has been checking box after box this season, and next on that list forJames Ramsey and the Yellow Jackets is going to be getting out of a regional for the first time since 2006. Yes, it has been that long for one of the best programs in the country, but this team has as good a chance as any to do it.

So who could get sent to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets next weekend?

According to the latest projections from D1 Baseball, Oklahoma, East Carolina, and Yale will join Georgia Tech in Atlanta for the regoinal. At Baseball America, Oklahoma, UCF, and LIU will be in Atlanta.

Now it is important to remember, these are just projections, and we are not going to know the regional fields until the selection show tomorrow at Noon.

There were high expectations placed on Georgia Tech at the beginning of the season and they have been hitting milestone after milestone on their way to the ACC regular season championship and the ACC Tournament Championship today against North Carolina. This Yellow Jackets team has hit more home runs than any team in Georgia Tech history and Drew Burress broke Jason Varitek's home run record today against the Tar Heels.

Now the challenge is going to be doing something that has eluded this program for two decades and that is winning a regional.