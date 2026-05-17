Official ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket Released: What Is Georgia Tech's Path to a Title?

The 2026 ACC Baseball Tournament is now set. Georgia Tech was able to clinch the No. 1 seed last night when they won the regular season ACC Championship and now they are three wins away from adding an ACC Tournament title to this team's resume.

Here is how the final ACC standings shook out:

1. Georgia Tech

2. North Carolina

3. Florida State

4. Boston College

5. Miami

6. Wake Forest

7. Virginia Tech

8. Virginia

9. NC State

10. Notre Dame

11. Louisville

12. Stanford

13. California

14. Pittsburgh

15. Clemson

16, Duke

Path ahead

Georgia Tech is going to have a double bye in the ACC Tournament and will be off until Thursday. Their first game will be against either Virginia, NC State, or Duke at 3:00 p.m. ET.

If the Yellow Jackets were to play the highest seed in every possible round, they would face Virginia, Boston College, and North Carolina.

I think that presents a pretty good path to get to the ACC Championship game at minimum.

Virginia started the year off looking like one of the best teams in the conference and was ranked as high as No. 9. They did beat North Carolina in a series earlier in the year. Over the past month, no team has trended in the wrong direction more than the Cavaliers. UVA has lost three straight ACC series and none of them were to the ACC's top tier of teams. They were swept by Pittsburgh, lost to Cal, and this weekend, lost to Louisville.

On talent, Virginia could be a sneaky threat, but the way they have been playing recently, I do not think they could beat Georgia Tech.

If Georgia Tech faces Boston College in the semifinals, we just saw what that looks like. Could the Eagles play better in a one-game scenario? Perhaps, but Georgia Tech just outscored them 38-3 over the weekend, and none of the games were close. Miami is another team that Georgia Tech could face in the semifinals and they did not get a chance to play the Hurricanes this season.

The one team to beat Georgia Tech in an ACC series this season was North Carolina. The series was close (aside from a game two mercy rule win for UNC), and this would be a matchup of two teams with hopes of making it to Omaha. I think that Florida State or Wake Forest are other teams that could make it to the championship game and Virginia Tech has also been playing better as of late.

Georgia Tech has been the best team in the ACC this season and is now just three wins away from claiming a conference tournament title.