Updated ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket: Georgia Tech Clinches No. 1 Seed Ahead of Today's Games
Georgia Tech Baseball is once again your ACC regular season champion.
The Yellow Jackets have been the best team in the conference the entire season, despite their lone series loss to North Carolina, and now James Ramsey's team is going to head into next week's ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
With their 14-1 victory over Boston College on Friday evening, Georgia Tech heads into Saturday having already clinched another ACC regular season title.
How does the rest of the conference look heading into the final Saturday of the regular season?
1. Georgia Tech (24-5 ACC, 44-9 Overall)
2. North Carolina (22-7, 43-9-1)
3. Florida State (19-10, 38-15)
4. Boston College (36-19 overall, 17-12 ACC)
5. Wake Forest (38-17, 16-13)
6. Miami (35-17, 15-14)
7. Virginia Tech (29-22, 15-14)
8. Virginia (35-19, 14-15)
9. Stanford (27-24, 13-16)
10. NC State (31-21, 13-16)
11. Notre Dame (29-21, 12-17)
12. Louisville (29-26, 12-17)
13. Pittsburgh (30-22, 11-18)
14. California (28-25, 11-18)
15. Clemson (30-25, 9-20)
16, Duke (24-30, 9-20)
Georgia Tech has been dominant in their series against Boston College, outscoring the Eagles 23-1 through two games. The Yellow Jackets have clinched the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and will get a double bye into the quarterfinals.
Here is how the bracket looks heading into today's games.
First Round
No. 9 Stanford vs No. 16 Duke
No. 10 NC State vs No. 15 Clemson
No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 California
No. 12 Louisville vs No. 13 Pittsburgh
Second Round
No. 8 Virginia vs Stanford/Duke
No. 7 Virginia Tech vs NC State/Clemson
No. 6 Miami vs Notre Dame/Cal
No. 5 Wake Forest vs Louisville/Pittsburgh
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Georgia Tech vs Virginia/Stanford/Duke
No. 2 North Carolina vs Virginia Tech/NC State/Clemson
No. 3 Florida State vs Miami/Notre Dame/Cal
No. 4 Boston College vs Wake Forest/Louisville/Pittsburgh
Semifinals
Georgia Tech/Virginia/Stanford/Duke vs Boston College/Wake Forest/Louisville/Pittsburgh
North Carolina/Virginia Tech/NC State/Clemson vs Florida State/Miami/Notre Dame/Cal
I think that if the bracket breaks this way for Georgia Tech, they are going to have a very favorable path to reach the ACC Championship game. While they have not played Virginia or Stanford this season, I think the Yellow Jackets are much better than both teams and Georgia Tech has already swept Duke. Avoiding North Carolina or Florida State until the ACC Championship game is nice as well.
The Yellow Jackets are well positioned to make a run at the ACC Tournament Championship and one of the top two overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell