Updated ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket: Georgia Tech Clinches No. 1 Seed Ahead of Today's Games

Georgia Tech Baseball is once again your ACC regular season champion.

The Yellow Jackets have been the best team in the conference the entire season, despite their lone series loss to North Carolina, and now James Ramsey's team is going to head into next week's ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

With their 14-1 victory over Boston College on Friday evening, Georgia Tech heads into Saturday having already clinched another ACC regular season title.

How does the rest of the conference look heading into the final Saturday of the regular season?

1. Georgia Tech (24-5 ACC, 44-9 Overall)

2. North Carolina (22-7, 43-9-1)

3. Florida State (19-10, 38-15)

4. Boston College (36-19 overall, 17-12 ACC)

5. Wake Forest (38-17, 16-13)

6. Miami (35-17, 15-14)

7. Virginia Tech (29-22, 15-14)

8. Virginia (35-19, 14-15)

9. Stanford (27-24, 13-16)

10. NC State (31-21, 13-16)

11. Notre Dame (29-21, 12-17)

12. Louisville (29-26, 12-17)

13. Pittsburgh (30-22, 11-18)

14. California (28-25, 11-18)

15. Clemson (30-25, 9-20)

16, Duke (24-30, 9-20)

Georgia Tech has been dominant in their series against Boston College, outscoring the Eagles 23-1 through two games. The Yellow Jackets have clinched the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and will get a double bye into the quarterfinals.

Here is how the bracket looks heading into today's games.

First Round

No. 9 Stanford vs No. 16 Duke

No. 10 NC State vs No. 15 Clemson

No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 California

No. 12 Louisville vs No. 13 Pittsburgh

Second Round

No. 8 Virginia vs Stanford/Duke

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs NC State/Clemson

No. 6 Miami vs Notre Dame/Cal

No. 5 Wake Forest vs Louisville/Pittsburgh

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Georgia Tech vs Virginia/Stanford/Duke

No. 2 North Carolina vs Virginia Tech/NC State/Clemson

No. 3 Florida State vs Miami/Notre Dame/Cal

No. 4 Boston College vs Wake Forest/Louisville/Pittsburgh

Semifinals

Georgia Tech/Virginia/Stanford/Duke vs Boston College/Wake Forest/Louisville/Pittsburgh

North Carolina/Virginia Tech/NC State/Clemson vs Florida State/Miami/Notre Dame/Cal

I think that if the bracket breaks this way for Georgia Tech, they are going to have a very favorable path to reach the ACC Championship game. While they have not played Virginia or Stanford this season, I think the Yellow Jackets are much better than both teams and Georgia Tech has already swept Duke. Avoiding North Carolina or Florida State until the ACC Championship game is nice as well.

The Yellow Jackets are well positioned to make a run at the ACC Tournament Championship and one of the top two overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament.