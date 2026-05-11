Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech is Closing In On A Regular Season Conference Title

Georgia Tech Baseball is closing in on another ACC regular season championship.

With their sweep of Duke over the weekend, the Yellow Jackets are getting closer to taking home their second straight regular season conference title and they continue to make a case that they might be the best team in the country.

The offense for the Yellow Jackets stole the show yet again this weekend, scoring double digit runs in each game and 39 total over the weekend, but the pitching was very good, especially in the last two games. After giving up nine runs in the game one win over Duke, Georgia Tech limited Duke to just three runs total over the last two games to get a couple of mercy rule victories.

Let's take a look at the ACC standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

1. Georgia Tech (22-5 ACC, 42-8 Overall)

2. North Carolina (20-7, 40-9-1)

3. Florida State (17-10, 36-15)

4. Boston College (36-17 overall, 17-10 ACC)

5. Miami (35-15, 15-12)

6. Wake Forest (35-17, 14-13)

7. Virginia (33-18, 13-14)

8. NC State (31-19, 13-14)

9. Virginia Tech (27-22, 13-14)

10. Stanford (25-25, 12-15)

11. Notre Dame (27-20, 11-16)

12. Louisville (27-25, 11-16)

13. Pittsburgh (28-21, 10-17)

14. California (27-24, 10-17)

15. Clemson (30-22, 9-18)

16, Duke (23-28, 9-18)

Georgia Tech and North Carolina have already clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament and the Yellow Jackets control their won destiny to win their second consecutve ACC regular season championship.

To finish out the rest of the season, Georgia Tech is going to host Mercer for a midweek game on Tuesday and then they will travel to Boston College to wrap up the regular season. The Eagles have been far better than expected this season, but this should still be a series that Georgia Tech is able to win.

If Georgia Tech can close out the season 4-0 or 3-1, they will also remain in great shape to be the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and I would argue they probably have a top eight national seed locked up anyway, no matter what happens the rest of the way. If they can be impressive and end the season on a long winning streak, I don't think it is totally out of the question that Georgia Tech could even challenge UCLA for the top overall seed, though I don't think it is likely either.

James Ramsey's team is playing well when they need to and Georgia Tech is heading into the final week of the regular season with plenty of momentum.