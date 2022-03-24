Skip to main content
Player of the Game From Wednesday Loss to Kennesaw State

Georgia Tech Baseball fought back and made it a game late, but it was not quick enough for the team. The Yellow Jackets lost to in-state foe Kennesaw State on Wednesday and whether it was pitching or fielding errors, it was just a forgettable night all around for Tech. 

Playing such a bad game can make it hard to pick a player of the game. Some guys did make a decent claim to it though. Stephen Reid was the player of the game on Tuesday and had another home run for the Yellow Jackets offense tonight. Colin Hall had a home run as well and it would have made sense to make him the player of the game as well. Tim Borden hit the home run that made it a one-score game. Tres Gonzales also homered late in the game. 

The choice for tonight goes to preseason All-American catcher and future first-round pick Kevin Parada. Parada was the most consistent batter for the Yellow Jackets all night long and finished the night 3-5 with an RBI and a walk. He can be the best player every single night, but his constant presence was huge here tonight for the Yellow Jackets. 

Georgia Tech Baseball is going to be off on Thursday but will be back in action Friday against the NC State Wolfpack. 

