Tale of The Tape: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8 ACC) @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-14, 4-11 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, February 19th at 7:00pm EST

- Location: Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Wake Forest (-2.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Wake Forest 70, Georgia Tech 68 (43% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 43-40

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 92-79 on Jan. 5th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Wake Forest 

Pastner On The 1 Time Transfer Rule: "I'm all For It"

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Wake Forest

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

87th

104th

RPI

81st

119th

SOS

14th

51st

KenPom

82nd

97th

Sagarin

65th

105th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Wake Forest

Points

Michael Devoe (16.0)

Ben Childress (15.0)

Rebounds

James Banks III (7.6)

Olivier Sarr (8.8)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.2)

Ben Childress (4.6)

Steals

Jose Alvarado (1.9)

Ben Childress (1.3)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.8)

Olivier Sarr (1.1)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech

Points Per Game

68.0

71.2

Field Goal %

45.0%

42.0

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.4/56.5

23.8/56.7

Three Point %

29.9%

33.8%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.1/17.1

6.5/19.2

Free Throw %

65.9%

74.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Wake Forest

Rebounds Per Game

36.0

38.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.6

10.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.3

27.9

Rebound Margin

+1.4

+3.0

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Wake Forest

Opp, Points Per Game

66.6

72.1

Opp. FG%

40.1%

42.6%

Opp. 3PT%

29.4%

32.7%

Steals Per Game

7.0

5.0

Blocks Per Game

4.8

2.8

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Wake Forest

Assists Per Game

13.6

12.4

Turnovers Per Game

16.0

14.5

Turnover Margin

-2.2

-3.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.9

0.9

