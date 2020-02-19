Tale of The Tape: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8 ACC) @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-14, 4-11 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, February 19th at 7:00pm EST

- Location: Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Wake Forest (-2.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Wake Forest 70, Georgia Tech 68 (43% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 43-40

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 92-79 on Jan. 5th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Wake Forest

Pastner On The 1 Time Transfer Rule: "I'm all For It"

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Wake Forest AP/USA Today NR/NR NR/NR NET 87th 104th RPI 81st 119th SOS 14th 51st KenPom 82nd 97th Sagarin 65th 105th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Wake Forest Points Michael Devoe (16.0) Ben Childress (15.0) Rebounds James Banks III (7.6) Olivier Sarr (8.8) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.2) Ben Childress (4.6) Steals Jose Alvarado (1.9) Ben Childress (1.3) Blocks James Banks III (2.8) Olivier Sarr (1.1)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Points Per Game 68.0 71.2 Field Goal % 45.0% 42.0 FGM/FGA Per Game 25.4/56.5 23.8/56.7 Three Point % 29.9% 33.8% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.1/17.1 6.5/19.2 Free Throw % 65.9% 74.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Wake Forest Rebounds Per Game 36.0 38.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.6 10.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.3 27.9 Rebound Margin +1.4 +3.0

Defense:

Georgia Tech Wake Forest Opp, Points Per Game 66.6 72.1 Opp. FG% 40.1% 42.6% Opp. 3PT% 29.4% 32.7% Steals Per Game 7.0 5.0 Blocks Per Game 4.8 2.8

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Wake Forest Assists Per Game 13.6 12.4 Turnovers Per Game 16.0 14.5 Turnover Margin -2.2 -3.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 0.9

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp