Tale of The Tape: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Matthew McGavic
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8 ACC) @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-14, 4-11 ACC)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, February 19th at 7:00pm EST
- Location: Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC
- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Wake Forest (-2.0)
- KenPom Prediction: Wake Forest 70, Georgia Tech 68 (43% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 43-40
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 92-79 on Jan. 5th, 2019 (home)
- Preview & Related Links:
What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Wake Forest
Pastner On The 1 Time Transfer Rule: "I'm all For It"
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
87th
104th
RPI
81st
119th
SOS
14th
51st
KenPom
82nd
97th
Sagarin
65th
105th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
Points
Michael Devoe (16.0)
Ben Childress (15.0)
Rebounds
James Banks III (7.6)
Olivier Sarr (8.8)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.2)
Ben Childress (4.6)
Steals
Jose Alvarado (1.9)
Ben Childress (1.3)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.8)
Olivier Sarr (1.1)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Points Per Game
68.0
71.2
Field Goal %
45.0%
42.0
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.4/56.5
23.8/56.7
Three Point %
29.9%
33.8%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.1/17.1
6.5/19.2
Free Throw %
65.9%
74.5%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
Rebounds Per Game
36.0
38.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.6
10.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.3
27.9
Rebound Margin
+1.4
+3.0
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
Opp, Points Per Game
66.6
72.1
Opp. FG%
40.1%
42.6%
Opp. 3PT%
29.4%
32.7%
Steals Per Game
7.0
5.0
Blocks Per Game
4.8
2.8
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
Assists Per Game
13.6
12.4
Turnovers Per Game
16.0
14.5
Turnover Margin
-2.2
-3.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
0.9
