Three Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Convincing Sweep of No. 5 Florida State

Georgia Tech was one of the preseason favorites to get to Ohama this season and they are rounding into form and proving why that was the case.

The Yellow Jackets have won 12 games in a row, with the latest series being a sweep of No. 5 Florida State and here are the biggest takeaways from the series.

1. Georgia Tech might be the nation's best team

Georgia Tech and UCLA are two elite teams and the Bruins are playing fantastic right now, but the Yellow Jackets are showing why they might be the No. 1 team in the country right now.

Georgia Tech entered the weekend as the No. 3 team in the country in the D1 Baseball rankings and after this sweep, paired with No. 2 Texas losing their series to Texas A&M, Georgia Tech will be the No. 2 team at worst.

There is still plenty of baseball to be played, but if you wanted to say that the Yellow Jackets are the best team in the country after this weekend, it would be understandable.

2. The pitching continues to prove doubters wrong

If you are a skeptic of how good Georgia Tech is, the pitching has always been something to point out. However, in this 12 game winning streak, the pitching has been lights out and the Yellow Jackets have not allowed more than four runs in any game during the streak.

Tate McKee got things started on Friday. McKee made his 25th consecutive series opening start, giving up three runs in the second inning before retiring 13 straight for 6.0 innings of work while matching his season high with seven strikeouts.

He becomes the only Yellow Jacket to breach the 40-strikeout mark, bringing his season total to a team high 45. Tech improves to 21-4 in series openers started by McKee (.840 win %) and have won each of the last 12 series begun by him.

Porter Buursema delivered yet another strong showing in his third start as a Yellow Jacket, matching his career high with 4.0 innings and setting a new career high with seven strikeouts. Buursema allowed only three hits and one walk over his 4.0 innings of work tonight, giving him seven baserunners allowed and 13 strikeouts over 8.0 innings in his last two combined starts.

Jackson Blakely made his fifth consecutive weekend start, pitching 5.0 innings with three earned runs allowed and five strikeouts to just one walk. He has only allowed runs in only two of his six starts this season (29.2 innings) but saw his scoreless innings streak halted at 17.0 consecutive innings dating back to March 14.

Tech pitching has held opponents under five runs for 12 consecutive games, the longest streak since 1921 (105 years). The pitching staff has delivered a 2.70 ERA over its last 12 games, the lowest among Power 4 teams and the second lowest in the NCAA.

The pitching could make or break Georgia Tech in the postseason and right now, it looks championship caliber.

3. Drew Burress getting hot

Drew Burress is regarded as one of the best players and draft prospects in the country and this series, particularly game three, showed why.

On Saturday, Burress produced his fourth career 4-for-4 day, collecting a home run, three singles and a walk. He came around to score four times, one shy of the career high he set his freshman season at Virginia. He extended his hitting streak to a team-high 10 games dating back to March 28.

He has scored 49 runs this season, tied with Vahn Lackey for the most on the team. Burress has scored 199 runs over his career, the 12th most in Georgia Tech history.

He now holds the BBCOR era record for runs in a single season, passing Wade Bailey (196 runs – 2015-18).

He hit his 51st career home run in the 10-run sixth inning. Burress already holds the GT BBCOR era record for career home runs and moves one step closer to Andy Bruce (52) for the 4th-most home runs in Georgia Tech history. Burress is now only six home runs away from tying Jason Varitek for the Georgia Tech home run record (57) set back in 1994.

Over the current 12-game winning streak, Burress is slashing .417 avg / .517 OBP / .646 slugging and leads the team with 21 runs scored. He is second on the team in average, hits and on-base percentage – behind only Jarren Advincula (.552).

If Burress continues to round into form, look out.