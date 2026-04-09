LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 5 Florida State State Baseball Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

A leadoff walk and then a single put runners on the corners with no outs, then Lackey threw out the runner at first, who attempted to steal second. An RBI single gave FSU a 1-0 lead and then a two-run home run from the Seminoles made it 3-0 with just one out. McKee got the final outs, but GT has work to do.

Bottom of the 1st

Georgia Tech gets two runners via a Lackey single and a walk, but leaves them stranded. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

McKee strikes out two and pitches a scoreless inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP Tate McKee (5-0) is on the mound tonight for the Yellow Jackets and here is how they are going to line up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. RF Will Baker

8. SS Carson Kerce

9. LF Parker Brosius

Tech has won at least 27 of its first 32 games for only the 7th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2002, 1997, 1994, 1990 and 1971. The Jackets are second in the nation with 16 Power 4 wins this season, the only team with more is No. 1 UCLA (20).

Tech has scored 364 runs through their first 32 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 32 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 32 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

This will be the 133rd, 134th and 135th all-time meetings between Georgia Tech and Florida State. The Seminoles lead the all-time series, 81-51 with the Jackets winning three of the last four games played in Atlanta.