LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs No.23 Boston College Baseball, Game three Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Kerce drew a leadoff walk, Burress doubled to put runners on second and third, and then a wild pitch scored Kerce to make it 1-0 with no outs. An RBI single from Advincula made it 2-0 and then an RBI triple from Lackey pushed the lead to 3-0. An RBI single from Zuckerman gave Georgia Tech a 4-0 lead and there were still no outs.

A one-out RBI single from Schmidt made it 5-0, and BC made a pitching change. Brosius grounded into a double play to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets already have a commanding lead.

Pregame

Jackson Blakely is on the mound for game three, and here is how Georgia Tech Baseball is going to be lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. DH Vahn Lackey

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. RF Alex Hernandez

7. 1B Kent Schmidt

8. LF Parker Brosius

9. C Drew Rogers

Georgia Tech has dominated the series so far, outscoring the Eagles 23-1 so far, and last night's win clinched the ACC regular season championship. Can the Yellow Jackets punctuate the season by sweeping Boston College and getting their 45th win of the regular season?