LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Mercer Baseball Score

Pregame

Jake Lankie is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. RF Will Baker

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. 1B Kent Schmidt

8. DH Alex Hernandez

9. LF Parker Brosius

Georgia Tech Baseball is playing in its regular-season home finale tonight against Mercer and all eyes are going to be on Yellow Jackets outfielder Drew Burress. Burress has a chance to break the career home run record at Georgia Tech after tying Jason Varitek's record of 57 over the weekend.

Georgia Tech is playing well right now and coming off a sweep against the Duke Blue Devils. Will they beat the Bears tonight?