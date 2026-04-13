Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Where is Georgia Tech After Sweeping Florida State?

Not many teams had a better weekend than Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets swept No. 5 Florida State and made their case that they should be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 when the polls come out tomorrow. It was a very good showing for the Yellow Jackets, punctuated by a run-rule victory on Saturday.

So how did this weekend affect the standings?

Updated ACC Standings

Here is how the ACC looks with another weekend wrapped up:

1. Georgia Tech (15-3 ACC, 30-5 Overall)

2. North Carolina (13-5, 30-6-1)

3. Boston College (26-12 overall, 11-7 ACC)

4. Florida State (9-6, 24-11)

5. Virginia (26-11, 10-8)

6. Miami (27-9, 8-7)

7.NC State (24-12, 8-7)

8. Wake Forest (24-13, 9-9)

9. Duke (22-16, 8-10)

10. Pittsburgh (22-12, 6-9)

11. Louisville (20-16, 6-9)

12. Stanford (16-16, 6-9)

13. Notre Dame (16-15, 7-11)

14. Virginia Tech (16-18, 7-11)

15. Clemson (23-14, 5-10)

16, California (18-16, 4-11)

After beating Florida State this past weekend, who had the second best record in the ACC coming into the weekend, Georgia Tech is going to travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina in what is likely to be another top five ranked series. Coming into the weekend, North Carolina was No. 6 in D1 Baseball's rankings and should move up.

Beating the Tar Heels on the road is going to be a challenge, but Georgia Tech is playing as well as any team in the country right now and they should be up to the challenge

GT is 15-3 in ACC play for the first time since 2010, tied for the best start to an ACC season since 2005. The Jackets have won 10 straight ACC games for the first time since 2011.

Tech is now 9-2 against Top 15 teams for the first time since 2006. James Ramsey owns the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 35 games (30-5). GT is now 21-2 at home for only the third time this century (also 2010 and 2002). GT is 6-0 when playing in front of a sold-out crowd at home, winning by a combined score of 69-20 over those six games. The Jackets have won four of the games via run-rule, including yesterday.

Tech has scored 393 runs through their first 35 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 35 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 35 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011). The Jackets scoring average now stands at 11.2 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984. GT is outscoring its opponents 393-147, that +246 margin is the highest through 35 games in program history.

The 17-run outburst today was the second-most runs GT has ever scored against FSU and the most since scoring 18 against them back in 2005. Tech scored 10 runs in the sixth inning, marking the second 10+ run inning of the season after scoring 11 runs on opening weekend against Bowling Green. It was the first 10-run inning in an ACC game since scoring 10 against No. 3 Clemson last season – tied for the most in a single inning of an ACC game since hanging 12 runs on Duke back on May 18, 2018.