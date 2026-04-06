Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Surges to the Top Ahead of Series vs Florida State

Georgia Tech swept California this weekend and heading their weekend series against Florida State on an eight game winning streak and are as hot as any team in the country.

With their win over Cal, Georgia Tech stands alone at the top of the ACC standings and as you might have guessed, Florida State is right behind, showcasing the importance of the series in Atlanta this weekend.

1. Georgia Tech (12-3 ACC, 26-5 Overall)

2. Florida State (9-3, 24-7)

3. North Carolina (11-4, 27-5-1)

4. Boston College (22-11overall, 9-6 ACC)

5. Virginia (24-9, 8-7)

6. Wake Forest (23-10, 8-7)

7.Miami (24-8, 6-6)

8. Pittsburgh (21-9, 6-6)

9. NC State (21-11, 6-6)

10. Duke (21-13, 7-8)

11. Louisville (19-13, 5-7)

12. Notre Dame (15-12, 6-9)

13. Virginia Tech (15-15, 6-9)

14. Clemson (21-12, 4-8)

15. Stanford (14-15, 4-8)

16, California (14-16, 1-11)

Big Sweep Over Cal

Georgia Tech has swept back-to-back ACC series (vs. No. 14 NC State and at Cal) for the first time since sweeping Stanford and Cal in back-to-back series last season.

Tech has now swept back-to-back ACC series in consecutive seasons since 2010 & 2011. The Jackets have now swept five of their first eight series for the first time since 2010.

The Jackets have won eight straight games, tied for the longest winning streak of the season and the longest since winning nine straight back in 2024.

The win keeps head coach James Ramsey in a tie with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any GT head coach through the first 31 games of his first season at the helm.

GT is now 9-3 playing away from home this season and have won at least nine of its first 12 road games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-2011.

Jackson Blakely continued his incredible season, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks, no runs and six strikeouts.

He has only allowed runs in one of his five starts this season (24.2 innings) and has now held opponents off the board in 16.1 consecutive innings dating back to March 14.

Blakely has only allowed runs in one of his even appearances this year, including two games out of the bullpen against Georgia Southern and Virginia Tech. He lowered his ERA to a team-best 1.82 while bringing his record to 4-1 over 29.2 innings of work.

Will Georgia Tech stay rolling this weekend when they face Florida State at home?