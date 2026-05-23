Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: Georgia Tech Set For Championship Match Against North Carolina

Let's find out who the top team in the ACC is.

The ACC Championship is set, and the two teams from the regular season are going to face off for the Tournament title.

The only team to beat Georgia Tech in an ACC series this season was North Carolina, and the Yellow Jackets are going to get a chance at revenge tomorrow at Noon.

Georgia Tech had a pretty easy semifinal matchup today against Miami, a game in which the Yellow Jackets never trailed. The two-run home run was their best weapon today, with Vahn Lacky (1) and Ryan Zuckerman (2) each hitting one.

Big Time matchup

This is going to be a matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country.

North Carolina has not had to sweat much on their way to the Tournament Championship, beating Virginia Tech yesterday 10-4 and winning easily this afternoon against a red-hot Pittsburgh team that had won three games to get to the semifinals.

So what will have to be different for Georgia Tech to beat the Tar Heels this time around?

The Yellow Jackets are going to have to be able to solve the Tar Heels' strong pitching if they want to bring home the trophy. UNC outscored Georgia Tech 21-11 in the series back in April and five of the 11 runs for Georgia Tech came in their 5-2 victory in game three. North Carolina claimed a 5-2 victory in game one and in game two, Georgia Tech was run-ruled for the only time this season when North Carolina beat the Yellow Jackets 14-4.

Since then, Georgia Tech has not lost an ACC game and finished two games ahead of the Tar Heels in the regular season standings. After losing game two and the series to UNC, Georgia Tech went on to sweep Wake Forest, Duke, and Boston College before beating Virginia and Miami in the ACC Tournament. That is 12 straight conference victories for James Ramsey's team.

The best offense and the best pitching staff are going to be going head-to-head tomorrow, and it will be a heavyweight fight to see who comes out on top.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Georgia Tech is still making the case to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA has seemingly been locked into the top spot in every projection for weeks now, but a win over the No. 2 team in the country and getting the ACC Tournament Championship could make the decision difficult for the committee on Monday.

Tomorrow's championship matchup is set for 12:00 p.m. ET tomorrow.