Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Where is Georgia Tech's Class at the beginning of July?

College football recruiting has gone through its busiest period of the year, and now, the dead period has put a halt to on-campus visits through the end of July, but when July winds down, that means that fall camp is going to be heating up and recruiting, while still important, is going to be secondary to preparing for the season.

Georgia Tech had one of the best months of June of any team in the country when it comes to recruiting. The Yellow Jackets went to work to try and land their top targets, especially along the lines of scrimmage, and they did that.

The Yellow Jackets surged from being one of the lowest-rated recruiting rankings in the power four to having a top 25 class and one of the best in the ACC. There have not been many commitments made over the past couple of weeks to really shake up the recruiting rankings, and the teams at the top have stayed at the top, though there has been a little bit of movement nationally.

Updated Rankings (as of 7/6, rankings courtesy of 247Sports)

Miami (No. 5 nationally) Clemson (No. 12) Virginia Tech (No. 15) California (No. 22) Georgia Tech (No. 24) Pittsburgh (No. 32) Syracuse (No. 33) NC State (No. 38) Duke (No. 40) Wake Forest (No. 41) North Carolina (No. 43) Boston College (No. 47) Louisville (No. 48) Stanford (No. 53) Florida State (No. 57) Virginia (No. 53) SMU (No. 85)

One theme from these rankings that has persisted over the course of the summer is that the top five of the rankings has remained unchanged aside from a slight flip flop between Virginia Tech and Clemson. The Hokies have gone from having a top seven class to almost dropping out of the top 17.

The question for the Yellow Jackets moving forward is how many more commitments from prospects are they going to take? Georgia Tech is in the mix for four-star OT Dewey Young, who is making his decision today, but according to multiple reports, Colorado remains the team to beat in that race.

I think the two areas where the Yellow Jackets should be looking to add playmakers are wide receiver and a cornerback. Georgia Tech currently has three wide receiver commitments and only one cornerback commit in this class (Yellow Jackets legacy MJ Burnett). Brent Key and his staff have been focused on adding along the lines of scrimmage, but I would not rule out them adding a prospect or two at these positions, depending on how big they want their class to be.

This has been a bounce back class for Georgia Tech so far, after nearly finishing outside of the top 40 last cycle and it is not a secret that most programs in the ACC outside of Miami and Clemson are not recruiting powerhouses. The Yellow Jackets are aiming for their second top 25 class in the last three cycles and if they can continue to recruit at this level (or even level up), then Georgia Tech should continue to remain in the mix for ACC Championship appearances.