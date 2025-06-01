Updated Oxford Regional Schedule: Georgia Tech Baseball's Start Time, Opponent, and TV Guide For Sunday
Things are taking shape in the Oxford Regional and in a surprise, Murray State is in the drivers seat to advance to the super regionals.
Murray State was able to beat Georgia Tech in the winners bracket game and now they are just one win away from advancing. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are going to have to face Ole Miss tomorrow in an elimination game. Who will stay alive and head to the regional final to face Murray State?
Friday, May 30
Game 1: WKU vs. Georgia Tech- GT 9. WKU 2
Game 2: Murray State vs. Ole Miss- Murray State 9, Ole Miss 6
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss- Ole Miss 8, WKU 6
Game 4: Georgia Tech vs. Murray State- MSU 13, GT 11
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Murray State vs. Game 5 Winner, 7 p.m. (TBD)
Monday, June 2 (if necessary)
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD
It was an up and down game in Oxford. Georgia Tech got up 3-0 then fell behind 5-3 just a half inning later. Starter Brady Jones and reliever Mason Patel could not handle the Racers lineup and Murray State quickly got up 10-3.
Nobody likes moral victories, but the Yellow Jackets did fight back. They had an unbelievable seven run 5th inning that tied the game, but they did not have enough left in the tank. MSU got just enough and won the game 13-11 to put them in the drivers seat to win the Oxford regional and advance in the NCAA Tournament.
While most of Georgia Tech's scoring was done in two innings, the offense had a solid night. They scored 11 runs on 10 hits and got big games from Vahn Lackey, Connor Shouse, and Kyle Lodise, who each had two hits tonight.
The pitching was the biggest problem. Jones started the game and lasted 0.2 IP and then Patel, who is one of the top relievers in the country, gave up four earned runs over three innings. Those two players combined gave up eight runs and it was pretty jarring to see how Murray State was able to hit the ball.
Now Georgia Tech will have to win three games to get to the super regionals. First, they will face Ole Miss in an elimination game tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. ET. Win that and they will move on to the regional final vs Murray State and they will have to beat the Racers twice if they want to move on. It is a tall task ahead.