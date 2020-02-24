All Yellow Jackets
GT Baseball Week 2 Rankings Roundup

Matthew McGavic

The second week of the 2020 college baseball season is in the books, with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets going a 4-0 with a midweek victory over Georgia Southern and a three game sweep over Ohio State. Here is how the Jackets progressed in the 6 major college baseball polls following their over .500 week.

The Week Before:

- Game 4: Georgia Tech Rallies In Ninth Over Georgia Southern

- Game 5: Jackets Obliterate Buckeyes In Series Opener

- Game 6: Jackets Clinch Series Against Ohio State

- Game 7: Jackets Slug Buckeyes To Complete Sweep

Rankings:

Baseball America:

- 19th (Previous Week: 21st)

- Top Five: 1st - Florida, 2nd - Texas Tech, 3rd - Vanderbilt, 4th - Mississippi State, 5th - Michigan

- Full Rankings

D1Baseball:

- 17th (Previous Week: 19th)

- Top Five: 1st - Florida, 2nd - Vanderbilt, 3rd - Louisville, 4th - Georgia, 5th - Texas Tech

- Full Rankings

USA TODAY:

- 22nd (Preseason)

- No Update Until After Week 3

NCBWA:

- Not Yet Released 

Perfect Game:

- NR (Previous Week: NR)

- Top Five: 1st - Florida, 2nd - Louisville, 3rd - Vanderbilt, 4th - Texas Tech, 5th - Arkansas

- Full Rankings

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:

- 30th (Previous Week: 29th)

- Top Five: 1st - UCLA, 2nd - Florida, 3rd - Arkansas, 4th - Texas Tech, 5th - Vanderbilt

- Full Rankings

