GT Baseball Week 2 Rankings Roundup
Matthew McGavic
The second week of the 2020 college baseball season is in the books, with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets going a 4-0 with a midweek victory over Georgia Southern and a three game sweep over Ohio State. Here is how the Jackets progressed in the 6 major college baseball polls following their over .500 week.
The Week Before:
- Game 4: Georgia Tech Rallies In Ninth Over Georgia Southern
- Game 5: Jackets Obliterate Buckeyes In Series Opener
- Game 6: Jackets Clinch Series Against Ohio State
- Game 7: Jackets Slug Buckeyes To Complete Sweep
Rankings:
Baseball America:
- 19th (Previous Week: 21st)
- Top Five: 1st - Florida, 2nd - Texas Tech, 3rd - Vanderbilt, 4th - Mississippi State, 5th - Michigan
D1Baseball:
- 17th (Previous Week: 19th)
- Top Five: 1st - Florida, 2nd - Vanderbilt, 3rd - Louisville, 4th - Georgia, 5th - Texas Tech
USA TODAY:
- 22nd (Preseason)
- No Update Until After Week 3
NCBWA:
- Not Yet Released
Perfect Game:
- NR (Previous Week: NR)
- Top Five: 1st - Florida, 2nd - Louisville, 3rd - Vanderbilt, 4th - Texas Tech, 5th - Arkansas
Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:
- 30th (Previous Week: 29th)
- Top Five: 1st - UCLA, 2nd - Florida, 3rd - Arkansas, 4th - Texas Tech, 5th - Vanderbilt
