Where Georgia Tech is Projected to Land In Field of 64 Following ACC Tournament Loss to Clemson
Georgia Tech had hoped to advance to the ACC Tournament Championship on Sunday but lost in the semifinals 9-4 at the hands of Clemson. Entering the day, Georgia Tech was right on the line of hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament and would have seemingly clinched that if they won today against the Tigers. With the loss, their hosting status is in doubt, but the latest projections this morning from D1Baseball still have the Yellow Jackets hosting as the No. 16 national seed. Florida, Oklahoma State, and Murray State are still the other teams projected in the region. This has been the projection all week for Georgia Tech and while a projection is just an educated guess, it seems as if the Yellow Jackets still have a chance to play at home next weekend.
When asked after the loss to the Tigers last night, Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall seemed confident that his team would be selected to be a host:
"I mean if you are asking me, I don't see any scenario in which that does not happen. People that are involved in the ACC would know more than me, but I can never remember a time when the ACC champion did not host a regional. Someone can correct me if they have that information but in my 32 years if my memory serves me right, I have never seen that happen."
The pitching was not strong for the Yellow Jackets yesterday and the offense did not do nearly enough. The Tigers got nine runs on eight hits, including two home run balls. Brady Jones struggled yesterday, giving up the grand slam, walking two batters, and hitting three. Mason Patel, Riley Stanford, and Jaylen Paden each gave up runs, but they were pitching from behind the entire day after replacing Jones. Clemson got five extra-base hits today while Georgia Tech got only one. Burress, Hernandez, Daniel, and Kerce went hitless today and over the last 5.1 innings, Georgia Tech only got three hits. There was not one person to blame today, as the offense, pitching, and fielding were not anywhere good enough to beat a quality team like Clemson.