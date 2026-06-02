Which Georgia Tech Baseball Players Could Leave for the MLB Draft?

Georgia Tech Baseball had one of the best regular seasons in program history, winning another ACC regular season championship and their first ACC Tournament since 2014, but they could not get over the hump and win their first regional since 2006. That streak is going to continue after losing two games in a row to Oklahoma, and one of the most talented teams in Georgia Tech history saw its season end.

Now it is time to turn the page to next season and there could be a lot of talent gone from this Yellow Jackets team.

Looking ahead to the draft

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress (8) slides into third base during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The following players are eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft:

RHP Caden Gaudette RHP Carson Ballard 2B Jarren Advincula SS Carson Kerce OF Drew Burress INF Kent Schmidt INF Ryan Zuckerman RHP Tate McKee C Vahn Lackey LHP Dylan Loy INF Tyler Neises RHP Porter Buursema C/INF Nathanael Coupet RHP Justin Shadek RHP Jake Lankie OF Alex Hernandez

There are a lot of big names on this list and if all of them were to leave for the Major Leagues, there would be some giant holes left on Georgia Tech's roster for next season.

Let's start with the obvious candidates to be gone.

Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress are widely expected to be taken in the top ten picks of the upcoming MLB Draft, and it would be shocking to see them return to Atlanta. Jarren Advincula is seen as a potential late first, early-mid second-round pick, and it would be surprising to see him back as well. Carson Kerce is seen as a top 150 prospect in this draft and he could be an early round pick in this draft. Hernandez is another player who seems like he is destined to leave for the MLB this offseason.

The most interesting decisions in my opinion are going to be Zuckerman, McKee, Gaudette, Ballard, Schmidt, Loy, and Hernandez. Hernandez feels like the most likely to leave, but the others could either way.

RHP Mason Patel, OF Parker Brosius, RHP Caden Spivey, LHP Brett Barfield, and LHP Kayden Campbell are all out of eligibility and cannot return to play for Georgia Tech next season. Patel was the top reliever for the Yellow Jackets, while Brosius was one of the most important pieces of the offense this season in the back of the lineup

You can bet that James Ramsey is going to be trying to get as many of these guys back as possible, but it will be interesting to see if he can.