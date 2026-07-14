Georgia Tech 3B Ryan Zuckerman announces his return for the 2027 season

One of the top power hitters for Georgia Tech and the entire country last season was surprisingly not drafted over the weekend. Yellow Jackets 3B Ryan Zuckerman was not among the eight Georgia Tech prospects picked in the MLB Draft, and today, he announced that he is returning to the program for the 2027 season.

Got some unfinished business. Cant wait to get back to The Flats🐝💛@GTBaseball @jamesramsey23 pic.twitter.com/fkTS3Q1WM4 — Ryan Zuckerman (@RyanZuckerman_) July 14, 2026

Looking at Zuckerman's impact at Georgia Tech

Zuckerman spent the first two seasons with the Panthers before making the move to The Flats and becoming a star third baseman for Georgia Tech.I think that he is likely be a preseason All-ACC selection heading into the 2027 season and is going to be one of the top bats in the country. He joins Kent Schmidt as players who have announced that they will be returning to Georgia Tech next season.

Any prospect who was drafted and still has eligibility remaining has until July 27th at 5:00 p.m. ET to make their decision on whether or not they are signing with the team that drafted them.

In Zuckerman's freshman season at Pittsburgh, he played in 50 games, slashing .267 avg/.386 opb/.467 slg with nine home runs and 31 RBIs. He improved his numbers a bit during his sophomore season with the Panthers, slashing .295 avg/.382 obp/.555 slg to go with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs.

He shattered all of his previous years' numbers in just one season under James Ramsey at Georgia Tech.

Zuckerman blasted 23 home runs this season for Georgia Tech, which was the fifth-most in a single season in program history. He had 24 multi-RBI games, leading the team, and had career highs in every major batting category, slashing .345 avg/.438 obp/.720 slg. It was a tremendous season for him, and he helped boost Georgia Tech to having the top offense in the country and one of the best in recent college baseball history.

One thing that Zuckerman will have to improve on next season is striking out. Across three seasons in college, he had a strikeout percentage of 31.0%, 33.7%, and 31.9%. That will have to improve, but I would bet on him making that improvement. He had a career year with the Yellow Jackets this past season, and I think he will continue to get even better in 2027.

It is not always the case when you take a transfer in that he makes an impact like Zuckerman did, but he made an already elite offense and team even better. What will he do for an encore?