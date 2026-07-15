Georgia Tech Pitcher Justin Shadek Announces His Return For The 2027 Season

Georgia Tech pitcher Justin Shadek has become the latest Yellow Jacket player to announce that he is going to be coming back for another season on The Flats. Shadek came to Georgia Tech after spending his first season at Rutgers, and like Alex Hernandez, he was a sophomore who was eligible for this year's draft. Hernandez was picked in the fifth round of the draft.

Shadek went undrafted, however, and joins Kent Schmidt and Ryan Zuckerman as players who are coming back for another season at Georgia Tech.

Looking at Shadek's time at Georgia Tech

Shadek began his career with the Scarlet Knights, throwing 68 IP across 15 appearances (no start) and compiling a 7.78 ERA, striking out 52 batters and walking 37. He had a strikeout percentage of 17.8% and a BB% (walk percentage) of 12.7%.

He improved his numbers across the board once he got to Georgia Tech. In 19 appearances (including two starts), Shadek tossed 28.1 IP and compiled a 5.40 ERA, striking out 44 batters and walking 16. He had a career-high in K%, striking out 33.1% of batters faced, and finished the year with a 1.52 WHIP, 4.70 FIP, and a 4.46 XFIP.

While Shadek had a high ERA, his underlying numbers and improvement from his first season at Rutgers show that he might be just starting to reach his potential as a pitcher. If he decides to stay in the major leagues, Shadek has a lot that he has to continue to improve, but I think that with a lot of development, he could transform into a really strong bullpen arm or potential starter for Georgia Tech next season.

While the Yellow Jackets' exit in the NCAA Tournament did not shine the brightest light on the pitching staff, Georgia Tech had one of the best in the ACC throughout the regular season, and Shadek was a part of that.

Shadek was on one of the most talented teams in Yellow Jackets history, and several other players were selected in this year's draft. Vahn Lackey was one of the top prospects drafted and has the makings of a potential superstar at the next level. Drew Burress, Jarren Advincula, and others were selected in what was one of the most successful draft weekends in Georgia Tech history, with eight players being selected. Lackey became the highest drafted Yellow Jacket since Joey Bart was picked No. 2 overall in 2018.

Shadek should be in for a bigger role next season and his return is huge for Georgia Tech.