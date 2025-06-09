2026 Five-Star Prospect Caleb Holt Headed to Prolific Prep (FL) For His Senior Year
Prolific Prep has snagged yet another blue-chip prospect in the basketball realm, this time it's Caleb Holt, the No. 3 player in the class of 2026.
Holt took to social media at 4 pm, announcing that he is taking his talents to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to be coached by Ryan Bernardi; he now joins AJ Dybantsa, Derrion Reid, Tyran Stokes, Yves Missi, Zoom Diallo, and Darryn Peterson, Aden Holloway, and Aiden Sherrell as some of the best hoop stars to go through the program. Now joining last year's three-time Grind Session World Champions, Holt joins some of the top 2026 and 2027 players, including Rajan Roberts (26), Seven Spurlock (26), Obinna Ekezie Jr. (27), and Gabe Neismith (27).
Continuing to remain in the headlines, Holt is fresh off an international stint in Italy, where he won MVP honors at the Addidas Euro camp. Additionally, he led Team 3SSB to the camp title.
Having one of the best summers any basketball prospect can have, Holt and his AAU team, Game Elite have made it clear that they are one of, if not the best team on the 3SSB circuit, holding an undefeated record 8-0 record atop of the standings, tied with BABC. The five-star averages 21.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 64.1 % from the field and 9-of-28 (32.1%) from three to this point.
For his junior season, Holt played with the Grayson Rams after he decided to move away from his hometown school, Bob Jones (AL). Last season the Rams had solid success with Holt running the show at point, alongside Jacob Wilkins, Kiwane Garris, Kevin McLavish, and Amir Taylor finishing the season 28-4. Individually Holt faired well, leading Grayson in three categories: points, rebounds, assists, and steals, leading his team to a final 4 appearance in Georgia's 6A basketball.
Seeing the trend of the off-season for Holt, it won't be a surprise to see his name jump a couple of spots in ranking after this already memorable summer.