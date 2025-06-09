2026 Five-Star Prospect Caleb Holt Headed to Prolific Prep (FL) For His Senior Year

Caleb Holt was phenomenal leading 3SSB Select to the @adidasHoops Eurocamp title.



19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK



Courtside NBA scouts are enamored w/ his toughness, leadership, smarts, competitive edge, character, and consistency.



Camp MVP and a winner in the truest sense. pic.twitter.com/wLbHogFNkj