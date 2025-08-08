2027 Point Guard Nasir Anderson Showing Plenty of Interest In Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech
Two and a half weeks after celebrating his birthday, Nassir Anderson spoke with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw about his recruitment. He revealed that he’s been connected with Georgia Tech’s staff since seventh grade, and he expounds on more about himself and Coach Stoudamire.
"I've been talking to them since the seventh grade. Damon Stoudamire has been at every game. I'm just trying to see what it's like from being a left-handed point guard, taking this from him", said Anderson.
Anderson, the No. 2 point guard in the class of 2027, is one of the most exciting players to watch despite of classification. Now taking the excitement to play with what may be the most exciting prep team of this year, Prolific Prep, to play with Caleb Holt, Davion Adkins, and Alex Smith, to play for Coach Ryan Bernardi.
Much like his new teammate, who also transferred from Georgia, Caleb Holt, Anderson took home an MVP trophy from international play. Averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 assists (first) and 3.5 steals per game, he earned the 16U MVP trophy in the FIBA Ameri Cup, while leading America to its ninth consecutive gold medal.. He had his best game in the quarter finals versus Brazil, scoring a double-double, 19 points, 10 assists, 5 steals, and shot a near perfect 90 percent FG.
With the school season approaching, Anderson will be preparing for a season this year in Florida after making his first move of his athletic career last season to Atlanta to play for Norcross High School. Last season, Norcross made it to the Sweet 16 in the highest classification of high school basketball in Georgia.
Priority targets for the Yellow Jackets have begun to take shape. Per 247 Sports, 10 players have been updated to interested in the ACC program, six of whom are Georgia players: Nassir Anderson, Kevin Savage, Asa Montgomery, Chase Lumpkin, Tre Keith, and Jarvis Hayes Jr. The out-of-state prospects are Mayom Mayom (AZ), Oneal Delancy (FL), Kamajay Jenkins (SC), and Godson Okokoh (CA).
Georgia Tech's 2025 recruiting class had two ESPN Top 100 players, Mohamed Sylla and Akai Flemming. The two came from the highest level of grassroots basketball prepatory systems, EYBL Scholastic and Overtime Elite. The other three recruits are Brandon Stores, Eric Chatfield, and Cole Kirouac. Kirouac played in the Overtime Elite team as well. Progressively, recruiting classes have improved since the start of Coach Stoudamire's tenure. With what is believed to be his best team, it will be interesting to see how the 2026 class takes shape.
Currently, the 2026 class ranks 11th overall, with the lone commitment from Mustapha Diop, the number 4-rated center in the country.