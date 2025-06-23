Class Of 2028 G Brielen Craft Receives Georgia Tech Offer
Georgia Tech continues to build on its in-state recruiting momentum, currently holding the No. 5 recruiting rank for the 2026 cycle with a commitment from Moustapha Diop. Adding names such as Akai Flemming, Eric Chatfield, Cole Kirouac, and now Brielen Craft, a former teammate of Eric Chatfield, is only a telling sign of where the recruiting wins can be for Georgia Tech.
Following a stellar performance versus Georgia's 2025 4A state champions, Tri-Cities, Craft showed why he is a top 2028 player. After his 14-point showing, Craft earned two offers, Georgia Tech and Auburn. Craft, known for his ability to handle the basketball and score efficiently from behind the arc, has added an elite passing ability to his game that will put him in conversation for one of the top floor generals in his class as it begins to take shape. Standing at 6'1, lanky in stature with a wingspan of 6'4, the promising guard may grow to be 6'4 or beyond.
Seeing him in person a couple of times now, Craft always seems to be even-keeled but confident. When you study his game, you first notice how efficient his movements are and, next, his advanced basketball acumen. In the performance that earned him his in-state offers, he dazzled with full-court passing ability, racking up multiple assists, hitting teammates perfectly in stride for uncontested shots and finishes. Under the guidance of legendary coach Sharman White, a nine-time high school state champion, Craft is building a deep understanding of terminology and offensive schemes that will make his transition to the college level seamless.
Already building a solid resume, Craft was a part of last season's Georgia flagship Nike EYBL team and won the Jr. EYBL Peach Jam. This year, the rising Sophomore is playing for Kenny Smith's Jet Academy.