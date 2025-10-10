Four Star Forward Chooses Tennessee Vols Over Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech misses out on one of the top prospects in the country. Manny Green, who is a top 100 national recruit, made his official commitment decision on Friday afternoon. He chose the Tennessee Vols over several finalists. According to 247Sports, Green is a four-star prospect, the No. 4 player in Georgia, No. 15 PF, and the No. 91 player nationally.
Green is an elite basketball prospect and two-way scorer who can put the ball in the basket. He is excellent at finishing around the rim and through contact, and plays with a high motor. What truly makes him special is his athleticism on both ends of the floor. He makes unreal plays, chasing down shots and dunking on defenders. He recently played in the GHSA High School Basketball championship against Sandy Creek for the Cedar Grove Saints, but fell one possession short of clinching a state championship. Green averaged 19 points per game and led the Saints to a 28-4 record as a junior.
How good is Green?
Here is more from Adam Finkelstein of what Green was able to do in the Nike EYBL (Eilite Youth Basketball League) this past summer.
“In the EYBL, he was utilized primarily as a hybrid four, who rarely took more than a couple of bounces, but was still allowed to space the floor. He made 33% of his threes on over four attempts per game, but 79% from the free-throw line, while shooting a combined 40% from the floor. While he isn’t known as much of a passer just yet, there have been some flashes of being able to make quick reads and decisions when he’s stationary. Ultimately, his offensive ceiling will be determined by the consistency of his shooting, development of his other ball skills, and improved efficiency on that end.”
Finkelstein also commented on his play and him as a prospect
"Green is 6-foot-6, long, strong, and athletic. He plays with physicality, toughness, and a high motor. His most reliable offense comes in transition, short straight-line drives, or as a finisher. He runs the floor hard, goes right into contact, and can be a lob threat. He also has some floor-spacing potential, with soft touch that extends to the arc, but a release point that can come up across his face from the left side of his head."
The Yellow Jackets currently have three players committed in the 2026 class in Jalan Wingfield, Moustapha Diop, and Kaiden Bailey. A fourth high-end recruit would do a lot for the program and what they are trying to build. It is a big year coming up for the Yellow Jackets in the third year under head coach Damon Stoudmaire. The Yellow Jackets currently have the No. 8 class for 2026 and can continue to have a top 10 class if they land more elite prospects. Coach Stoudamire has been doing a stellar job in this cycle and is likely not done yet getting recruits for this class, and will continue to garner major prospects from across the country.