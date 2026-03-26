Four Star PG Kaiden Bailey Requests Release From Yellow Jackets | Plans To Reopen His Recruitment

Georgia Tech has now lost all three of its recruits after Kayden Bailey was granted his release from Georgia Tech on Thursday afternoon. Bailey joins the list with Moustapha Diop and Jalan Wingfield. Bailey was a top 150 recruit coming out of high school, known for his ability to score and operate an offense at a high level.

2026 Top-150 recruit Kaiden Bailey has received his release from Georgia Tech and is reopening his recruitment, he told @Rivals. https://t.co/TSoXNoEJF2 pic.twitter.com/Tn5YXGsEY4 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 26, 2026

He was expected to be the point guard of the future under the previous head coach, Damon Stoudamire. Here is a scouting report from 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Bailey as a player coming out .

“Bailey is a strong bodied guard and legitimate combo who can play on or off the ball. He may be best known for his three-point shooting and is a definite weapon from long range, having connected on 36% and attempting over 6 per game during the EYBL season. He has a quick, compact release and a versatile shot-profile with his gravity as a floor-spacer, ability to be a movement shooter, or fire off the dribble. He’s also showed some reliability with the ball in his hands this summer. He has vision, poise, and some developing point guard skills, when he’s plays with that mentality.”

Bailey will certainly draw interest from a number of top programs, especially on the West Coast, which will try to keep him closer to home near his hometown in California.

What is next?

It is highly unlikely that the Yellow Jackets will get a ton of recruits, if any, from the 2026 class. It is very late in the cycle, and despite some top recruits still on the board, with head coach Scott Cross just coming in, it will be hard to foster those kinds of relationships. The Yellow Jackets will have to prioritize the transfer portal and search for players high and wide to bring in. Don’t be surprised if you see the Yellow Jackets bring in at least 6-8 players from the portal to fill out the roster. The transfer portal is expected to open on April 7th.

It is still also unknown who Coach Cross will retain from the 2025-2026 roster, or if he will move in a completely new direction and not retain any players. He has made it known he wants to keep a couple. Right now, we sit in limbo for the next few weeks to see what is next for the Georgia Tech program and how they will fill out the roster for the 2026-2027 season, and how they will attack recruiting for a talented 2027 class.