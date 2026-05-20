How Confident Should Georgia Tech Fans Be In Each Offensive Position Group After Spring?

Georgia Tech is in full offseason mode, and it's time to take a look at the confidence meter of each of the offensive line position groups and how fans should be feeling about each group right now.

Quarterback

Georgia Tech brought in quarterback Alberto Mendoza from the portal, and he was named the projected starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets after the spring game. He put together a good performance, going 12-16 for 148 yards and a touchdown. He looked poised and efficient in the game. Grady Adamson is another who performed well and had two total touchdowns. Cole Bergeron made the best throw of the day, throwing a tight rope along the sideline to WR Evan Haynes. Adamson made a couple of plays as well. While the quarterback position was in a state of uncertainty after Haynes King graduated, the Yellow Jackets are in a good spot overall at the position. They should be good at the position and have a good season at quarterback.

Feel Meter: Confident

Running Back

You can make the argument that this is the most talented group on the team, and there is an abundance of options. Justice Haynes will be the starter for the Yellow Jackets, and he is one of the best running backs in the sport of college football. The dynamic running back will make the Georgia Tech offense special. Malachi Hosley averaged seven yards a carry and will be a great running back alongside Haynes in the fall. J.P Powell put together quite the performance in the spring game and exploded for a 56-yard touchdown run. His explosiveness in this offense will be tough to stop. Georgia Tech also has veteran Chad Alexander, who will play all over for them. You throw in battering ram Trelain Maddox and Shane Marshall, and you have a very good group. There should be no lack of confidence in this group.

Fell Meter: Extremely Confident

Tight End

This is a position group that took us by surprise and has a lot of potential. This group will probably be the best it has been in the Brent Key era. There are so many options for the Yellow Jackets, especially in the pass game. You look at Gavin Harris, who dominated in spring scrimmages throughout the offseason and had multiple-touchdown performances. Kevin Roche Jr was the biggest surprise of them all and performed well in the spring game, reeling in six catches for 70 yards. He has the most upside out of anybody in this group. Chris Corbo and Spencer Mermans dealt with injuries during the spring but are expected to be a big part of the group in the fall. You add in all the guys, and you have four good-looking tight ends that can play at a high level.

Feel Meter: Extremely Confident

Wide Receiver

Nobody has really stood out in this group besides Jordan Allen. Allen is expected to be a big part of the offense in 2026, but who else will step up outside of him? Dalen Penson didn't play in the spring game for the Yellow Jackets, so fans will have to wait to see how good he is. Penson is a former cornerback converted to wide receiver. Isaiah Fuhrmann was out basically the entire spring with an injury, so we still don't know what he can do yet. Jaiven Plummer and Chris Elko are a couple of names we have to wait and see. The biggest names that stood out in the spring are Evan Haynes and Debron Gatling for the Yellow Jackets, who made plays. The biggest question is whether that can translate to the fall.

Feel Meter: Concerned

Offensive Line

Let's be frank here. The offensive line was dominated in the spring game and raised more questions than it answered. The depth of the offensive line is extremely concerning. Outside of the starting line, who will be the guys who will be the backups? Georgia Tech's defensive line dominated and couldn't be blocked while steadily getting penetration in the backfield. That could be the defensive line has gotten a lot better, but it is also concerning that the Yellow Jackets' offensive line couldn't get a lot of push, especially early in the game. Can the offensive line impose its will and be a dominant group? It remains to be seen, which raises questions.

Feel Meter: Concerned