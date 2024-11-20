Georgia Tech Basketball: 2026 Five-Star Prospect Moustapha Diop Commits to the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Basketball might be off to a 2-2 start this season, but they just got some good news when it comes to recruiting. One of the nation's top players in the 2026 recruiting class, Moustapha Diop, has just committed to Georgia Tech according to Eric Bossi at 247Sports. Diop becomes the first commitment for Damon Stoudamire in the 2026 class. Diop plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, a place that has given Georgia Tech talented prospects in the past including 2025 four-star guard Akai Fleming, 2024 three-star center Cole Kirouac and 2024 four-star prospects Darrion Sutton and Jaeden Mustaf, who are both receiving playing time for the Yellow Jackets this season.
Diop told Bossi this about why he decided to commit to Georgia Tech and what he likes about Damon Stoudamire:
"I've been around the campus a lot, working out there, watching their practices every now and then and I feel that I fit in well with the campus and the basketball program," Diop told 247Sprorts. "It's a great basketball program and I believe they will be one of the top programs in the country. I already believe they are one of them because I feel like the program is in good hands with Damon Stoudamire.
I've been around the campus a lot, working out there, watching their practices every now and then and I feel that I fit in well with the campus and the basketball program," Diop told 247Sprorts. "It's a great basketball program and I believe they will be one of the top programs in the country. I already believe they are one of them because I feel like the program is in good hands with Damon Stoudamire."
You can read the full interview here
According to 247Sports, Diop is a five-star prospect and the No. 12 player in the country in the 2026 class, the No. 3 power forward, and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia. On3 Sports has Diop as the No. 16 player in the country, the No. 1 center in the country for 2026, and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia.
This is of course a huge commitment. Stoudamire is still trying to find consistency and put together wins, but he is doing a good job of getting talent on the team. The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 this season with wins against Texas Southern and West Georgia and losses to Georgia and North Florida. They face No. 18 Cincinnati at home on Saturday.
The 2025 class for Georgia Tech currently consists of four-star guard Akai Fleming (No. 56 player in the country according to 247Sports), three-star forward Brandon Stores Jr (No. 190 player), three-star center Cole Kirouac, and point guard Eric Chatfield. The class currently ranks No. 25 in the country.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: NC State Players To Watch For On Thursday Night Against The Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Brent Key's Tuesday Media Availability
Georgia Tech Football: Final Score Predictions For Thursday's Game vs NC State