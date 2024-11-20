Georgia Tech Football: Final Score Predictions For Thursday's Game vs NC State
Gameday is nearly here for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of their last bye week of the season and face NC State at home tomorrow night. Brent Key's team has had a week off since their big upset vs Miami and they hope they can beat the Wolfpack and get their seventh win of the year ahead of the big rivalry game next Friday vs Georgia.
NC State is going to be 5-5 heading into this game and is coming off of a loss to Duke last Saturday. After being picked near the top of the ACC in the preseason poll, the Wolfpack have been disappointing this season and dealing with injuries. This is going to be the first matchup between the two programs since 2020, a game that NC State won 23-13 in Raleigh, NC. This is the first matchup in Atlanta since 2019.
So who wins tomorrow night? Here are the score predictions from the staff here at Georgia Tech On SI.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 7-3 record this year: Georgia Tech 31, NC State 21
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 6-4 record this year- 31-17 Georgia Tech
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 7-3 record this year: 25-17 Georgia Tech
So what is at stake for the Yellow Jackets this Thursday? A lot more than you might think.
- With a win, the Jackets would also become only the third Tech team to go undefeated and untied at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 1966, joining the 1990 national championship team that went 6-0 at home and the 1999 squad that went 6-0 at Bobby Dodd during current head coach Brent Key's junior season. '
- Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) is also looking to clinch a winning overall record for the second season in a row. The Yellow Jackets have not finished above .500 in back-to-back seasons since 2013 and 2014.
- A win would also secure a 5-3 final record in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the second-straight season
- Georgia Tech would move its record up it to 7-4 overall, which would be its most regular-
season wins since 2018 and tied for its second-most in the last 10 seasons (7 in 2018 and 8 in 2016); clinch an above-.500 season, which would give it back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013 (7-6) and 2014 (11-3).
- A win would finalize a 5-3 record in ACC play, which would give it back-to-back winning records in conference action for the first time since 2013 (5-3) and 2014 (6-2).
- A win would close out a perfect 5-0 campaign at Bobby Dodd Stadium
at Hyundai Field, which would be the Yellow Jackets 16th
undefeated, untied season all-time at Bobby Dodd since it
opened in 1913, only their third since 1966 and their first
since 1999.
- A win would move to 18-22 in regular-season Thursday night games
since Tech began ACC play in 1983.
- A win would move Georgia Tech to 16-13 in Thursday night home games since joining the ACC in 1983.
- A win would move Georgia Tech up it to 21-11 all-time versus NC State;
be its fourth win in its last five games and 14th win in its
last 18 matchups with the Wolfpack.
- A win would move Georgia Tech up to 12-4 all-time at home against NC State.
