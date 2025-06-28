‘Follow the Rules’—La Liga President Fires Warning to Barcelona Over Nico Williams Transfer
La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed Barcelona are not yet under 1:1 spending rules as he warned the Catalan side they must “follow the rules” in pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.
Athletic have publicly stated they held a meeting with La Liga officials to voice concerns over Barcelona’s ability to finance a move for Williams, who has agreed personal terms with Hansi Flick’s side and comes with a release clause of €62 million ($72.6 million).
That prompted a frustrated response from Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who insisted they had nothing to hide and acknowledged the club still have some work to do before meeting the 1:1 spending rules.
“It’s not me saying it, the Barcelona president said it, they’re not under the 1:1 rule,” Tebas told EFE. “I hope they’re there as soon as possible, as I want all clubs to be.
“But as I always say, Barcelona knows what it has to do to be under the 1:1 rule because the regulations are already well known. And Athletic also knows what Barcelona has to do, because in February we were very transparent so that no one doubts Financial Fair Play.
“Athletic and Barça know what they have to do if they remember that division meeting and are attentive. And we are going to enforce the rules that are in place.
“My wish is for Barcelona to have the 1:1 rule, but that doesn’t mean that, automatically, they can bring in players. They have to have the capacity to bring in players. If they have to bring in, for example, players for €100 million ($117.1 million), they will have to bring in income for €100 million. Let everyone do their sums and subtractions. The clubs have experts who know perfectly well how Financial Fair Play works.”
Tebas went on to admit clubs in La Liga are more cautious of Barcelona’s finances after a meeting in February saw officials from every club discuss the fall-out of their purchase of Dani Olmo, who saw his registration withdrawn over financial concerns before intervention from the Spanish government.
“Athletic is complaining because Barcelona has publicly stated, if the statements attributed to Deco are true, that it wants to sign a player,” the La Liga chief continued.
“What we will do, as we have always done, is make sure that Barcelona will have to comply with the rules to sign players, be it Nico Williams, [Erling] Haaland, [Lionel] Messi...whoever it may be. And we won't change anything.
“Athletic doesn’t have to make any notes; it’s our obligation to explain our concerns about Financial Fair Play. We’re transparent. We don’t reveal clubs’ financial situations in depth, but it’s known because there was a division meeting in February in which the reasons for salary caps were explained, and Barcelona’s situation was explained, because we had the Olmo case.”